Democratic Camp says PM’s 5 p.m. press conference oversteps campaign advertising laws

The Democratic Camp party appeals to the Central Elections Committee to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled 5 p.m. press conference from being broadcast live by television outlets.

The Likud party has said the announcement will be “dramatic,” but has not offered any indication of its subject.

Netanyahu is expected to use the opportunity to further his election campaign, Democratic Camp says, in violation of campaign advertising laws.

In past campaigns, broadcasts of live statements by the prime minister were delayed by 10 minutes in order to give elections officials time to cut parts deemed to violate advertising rules.