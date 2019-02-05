Egypt debates motion to extend presidential term limits

Uri Zaki, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, sends a letter to US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, asking Washington to refrain from intervening in the Knesset elections after US President Donald Trump posted a campaign ad for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his Instagram page.

“Israel is a free country and our elections, a corner-stone to any democratic regime, cannot be influenced by foreign governments,” writes Zaki, who founded a group called the Front for the Protection of Democracy.

“For that reason, many Israelis were shocked by the blunt intervention of the US President Mr. Donald Trump in the Israeli internal process, by indorsing and promoting the electoral campaign of the Chair of the Likud Party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through his extremely influential social media accounts,” he continues.

“With great appreciation to our two great countries’ alliance, we ask that the United States government will cease to interfere in what has to be a free and independent electoral process. The US support should not and cannot become a political issue neither in Israel nor in the United States.”