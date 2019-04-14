Egypt’s Sissi hosts Libyan strongman Haftar in Cairo

The Blue and White party says it will recommend its leader Benny Gantz be prime minister when faction heads meet with President Reuven Rivlin this week for consultations on who should form the next government.

“We will recommend Benny Gantz for the head of government. Over a million people chose us in order to lead and replace the government,” Blue and White says in statement.

Blue and White, an alliance of former military chief Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, finished as the second largest party in last week’s elections with 35 seats, one less than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.

In addition to heading the largest party, Netanyahu has the clearest path to assembling a ruling coalition in light of right-wing and religious parties receiving a majority of Knesset seats, making it all but assured Rivlin will give him the first shot at forming a government.

“We will respect the president’s decision and we thank him for the invitation to consultations,” Blue and White says.

Blue and White’s delegation to its meeting with Rivlin tomorrow will be headed by Gabi Ashkenazi, a former IDF chief and no. 4 on the party’s list, along with soon-to-be MKs Avi Nissenkorn, Orna Barbivai, Ram Ben Barak, Tzvi Hauser, Orli Froman and Omer Yankelovitch.