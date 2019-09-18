Election czar says impartial poll watchers prevented troublemakers from making trouble at polls

The director of the Central Elections Committee, Orly Adas, tells Army Radio that the panel has completed counting the regular ballots and that only 250,000 “double ballots” remain.

These include votes from diplomats, security forces, handicapped citizens, hospital patients and staff, and prisoners, which will be counted today and tomorrow.

However, the official results are being checked several times before being published on the election committee website, which has just 44.2% of the vote counted as opposed to unofficial reports from Hebrew media that had the numbers leaked to them and are showing 96.9% having already been tallied.