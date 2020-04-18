Erdan says no point to 500 meter restriction

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to give a press conference later tonight where he will announce an easing of measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Most workers in the manufacturing and service industries will be allowed back to work, albeit under various restrictions, according to Hebrew media reports.

Netanyahu will announce that shops selling electrical goods, office equipment, opticians, phone and computer equipment will be allowed to open, while clothing, jewelry, shoe and toy shops will remain closed. Shops will only be allowed to open if they are facing the street, while malls and restaurants will remain closed, as will places of entertainment.

Restrictions will be set on the number of customers allowed in a shop at any given time.

It is not yet clear if the new rules will take effect on Sunday or Monday.