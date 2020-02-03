EU top diplomat holds talks in Iran ‘to de-escalate tensions’

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is holding talks in the Iranian capital on a mission aimed at lowering tensions over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.

Borrell’s trip, his first to Iran since taking office, follows a spike in tensions between arch foes Washington and Tehran following the January 3 assassination in Baghdad of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike.

The two-day visit opens with a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, ahead of talks with President Hassan Rouhani and parliament speaker Ali Larijani.

— AFP