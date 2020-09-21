Europe scrambles to contain rise in coronavirus cases
Iran to IAEA summit: Nuclear deal with world powers is worth preserving

Speaking to delegates of nuclear watchdog in Vienna, Ali Akbar Salehi says accord ‘caught in quasi-stalemate situation,’ but asserts there’s broad agreement it’s worth fighting for

By TOI staff Today, 2:18 pm
File: The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi delivers his speech at opening of the general conference of the IAEA in Vienna, Austria, September 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
File: The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi delivers his speech at opening of the general conference of the IAEA in Vienna, Austria, September 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.

2:20 pm

Europe scrambles to contain rise in coronavirus cases

Political pressure is growing in Europe for governments to tackle the rising number of coronavirus case without resorting to a spring-style lockdown that would hit the continent’s struggling economies.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meets today with the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to coordinate a stronger response to the outbreaks as the country struggles to contain a second wave of the virus.

Britain’s top medical and scientific advisers deliver a sobering assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public, amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control rising infection rates.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also meets with members of her “coronavirus cabinet” to discuss measures aimed at preventing a second wave.

— AP

2:19 pm

Lebanon PM-designate urges parties to help form overdue cabinet

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib urges competing political forces to step up and help him form a desperately needed independent government to save the crisis-hit country.

Adib is under pressure to form a fresh cabinet line-up as soon as possible so the new government can launch a raft of reforms required to unlock billions of dollars in foreign aid.

Lebanon was mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, even before one of the world’s biggest non-nuclear explosions at the Beirut port last month.

In this photo released by Lebanon’s official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib speaks with journalists after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, September 14, 2020. (Dalati Nohra via AP)

“Any further delay will exacerbate and deepen the crisis,” Adib says in a statement.

— AP

2:19 pm

Iran say nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving

The head of Iran’s nuclear agency says that the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers on his country’s atomic program is struggling since the unilateral US withdrawal, but is still worth preserving.

Ali Akbar Salehi tells delegates at a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna that the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has been “caught in a quasi-stalemate situation” since President Donald Trump pulled the US out in 2018.

The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. The remaining world powers in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia — have been struggling to offset re-imposed American sanctions.

Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi listens to a question during a joint news conference with European Union Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Iran has been steadily breaking restrictions outlined in the deal on the amount of uranium it can enrich, the purity it can enrich it to, and other limitations in order to pressure those countries to do more.

Salehi, speaking in a video address, says it’s of the “utmost importance” that those countries find a solution to resolve “the difficulties caused by the illegal withdrawal of the US from the deal.”

“There is still a broad agreement among the international community that the JCPOA should be preserved,” he says.

— AP

2:20 pm

