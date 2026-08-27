Ex-Mossad chief: ‘No choice’ but to keep hitting Iran ‘until the regime falls – and it will fall’

Former Mossad chief David Barnea says there is no choice but to intensify attacks against Iran until the current regime is replaced.
“In my assessment, there will be no choice but to intensify the economic, diplomatic and operational actions against this regime until it falls — and it will fall,” Barnea says in public comments at a ceremony honoring him organized by the Jerusalem Municipality.
Barnea, who was replaced in the post by Roman Gofman in June after five years in the role, says that the people of Iran “long for [the regime’s] downfall. They need it [to happen] in order to see even a glimmer of light. The enlightened Western world wants it as well, led by the United States and Israel, which are more determined than ever.”
The ex-Mossad chief also says that the wars against Iran over the past year have shown that “it is clear to the entire world that the Iranian issue is not our problem alone.”
“The world is beginning to understand that if the problem is not resolved, it will reach everyone and everywhere — whether through ballistic missiles, terrorism or the development of nuclear weapons of mass destruction.”
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