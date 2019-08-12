Facebook COO Sandberg meets Rivlin, shares condolences, goggles

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, on a visit to Israel, meets with President Reuven Rivlin and presents him with a copy of her book “Option B,” which deals with her coping with the sudden loss of her husband David Goldberg.

Rivlin’s wife Nechama died earlier this year after an unsuccessful lung transplant.

“We both know what it’s like to lose someone you love – and to honor their memory by trying to do good in their name,” Sandberg writes on Facebook.

Honored to meet with Israeli President Rivlin in Jerusalem. I admire him for standing up for diversity and kindness… פורסם על ידי ‏‎Sheryl Sandberg‎‏ ב- יום שני, 12 באוגוסט 2019

Sandberg also presents Rivlin with a pair of virtual reality goggles.

“The president thanked her and after trying them on said that what she does is a source of inspiration for people all around the world,” a statement from his office says.