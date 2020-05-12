The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Father of soldier killed overnight: ‘I am broken, I am crushed’
The father of IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, who was killed overnight when a rock was thrown at his head during an arrest raid in the West Bank, tells the Kan radio station that his son was an only child, requiring him to receive special permission in order to serve in a combat unit.
“I am broken, I am broken, I am broken, I am crushed,” Baruch Ben-Yigal says. “I don’t have words for it.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Defense Minister Bennett on killing of IDF soldier: ‘We’ll settle the score’
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett vows that Israel will find those responsible for the death of First Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, killed overnight when he was struck in the head by a large rock during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank.
“The IDF and security forces will get their hands on the degenerate terrorists who are responsible for this, we’ll settle the score,” Bennett says in a statement.
Culture Minister Regev announces return of theaters on June 14
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev announces that theaters will be allowed to open and hold performances, under certain conditions, in about a month.
“Theaters and cultural centers across the country will return to gradual activity on June 14,” Regev says in a statement.
“According to the agreements reached, the audience will be seated in the auditorium while maintaining two chairs between each person,” she notes.
IDF soldier killed by rock thrown at troops during West Bank arrest raid
An Israeli soldier was killed when he was struck in the head by a large rock during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank in the predawn hours of the morning, the Israel Defense Forces says.
The soldier — named as First Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, 21 — was a member of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, which was carrying out a series of four arrests in the West Bank village of Yabed, west of Jenin, overnight, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters.
As the troops were making their way out of the village on foot, following the arrests, a small group of roughly 10 Palestinian youths began throwing rocks at them.
The rock that killed the soldier appeared to have been thrown from the roof of one of the homes on the outskirts of the village.
“The rock hit the soldier directly in the head. The soldier was wearing a helmet. But it hit him at an angle,” Zilberman says.
The soldier received treatment from medics at the scene before being taken to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ben-Yigal is the first IDF soldier to be killed in action in 2020, Zilberman adds.
— Judah Ari Gross
Two tombstones inscribed with swastikas found at US military cemetery
A group that advocates for religious freedoms in the military wants the Veterans Administration to remove German POW tombstones at a San Antonio military cemetery that are inscribed with Nazi symbols and sentiments.
The two tombstones, among 140 for World War II POWs at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, are marked with a swastika inside a German cross, and are inscribed, “He died far from his home for the Führer, people, and fatherland.”
It’s not clear why just these two tombstones, among 132 Germans buried in the San Antonio cemetery’s POW section, have the Nazi inscriptions. Both of the deceased died in 1943.
There are an estimated 860 World War I and II-era German POWs buried in 43 cemeteries across the United States.
— JTA
Led by France, EU ministers to consider punitive steps over West Bank annexation
European Union foreign ministers say they will meet in Brussels Friday, a day after the swearing in of Israel’s new government, to consider punitive responses to Israel’s plans to extend its civil law to an unspecified portion of the West Bank.
Several European nations led by France, and including Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg, have reportedly expressed support for such threats of punitive action in a bid to deter the new Israeli government from carrying out the move.
The EU bloc is Israel’s largest trading partner, grants Israel favored trading status, and helps fund Israeli scientific research and development through its massive Horizon 2020 program.
According to the Haaretz daily, the proposed steps include announcing that Israel would be prevented from entering into trade agreements with the bloc, receiving EU grants or participating in other forms of cooperation with the union.
It is not clear if the steps would apply to future agreement or freeze existing ones.
Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019 — ADL report
American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi’s New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reports in new findings.
The Jewish civil rights group counts 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, finding 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism. That’s the highest annual tally since the New York City-based group began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979. It also marks a 12% increase over the 1,879 incidents it counted in 2018.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s CEO, attributes last year’s record high to a “normalization of anti-Semitic tropes,” the “charged politics of the day” and social media. This year, he says, the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
“Anti-Semitism is a virus. It is like a disease, and it persists,” Greenblatt says. “It’s sometimes known as the oldest hatred. It never seems to go away. There truly is no single antidote or cure.”
The ADL’s count of anti-Semitic assaults involved 95 victims. More than half of the assaults occurred in New York City, including 25 in Brooklyn. Eight of those Brooklyn assaults happened during a span of eight days in December, primarily in neighborhoods where many Orthodox Jews live.
— AP
WHO head says 7 or 8 promising vaccine candidates
The World Health Organization chief says there are around seven or eight “top” candidates for a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus and work on them is being accelerated.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells a UN Economic and Social Council video briefing the original thinking two months ago was that it may take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine. But he says an accelerated effort is under way, helped by 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) pledged a week ago by leaders from 40 countries, organizations and banks for research, treatment and testing.
He says the $8 billion will not be enough, and additional funds will be needed to speed up the development of a vaccine, but more importantly to produce enough “to make sure that this vaccine reaches everyone — (and) there’s no one be left behind.”
“We have good candidates now,” Tedros says. “The top ones are around seven, eight. But we have more than a hundred candidates.”
“We are focusing on the few candidates we have which can bring probably better results and accelerating those candidates with better potential,” he adds, without identifying the top candidates.
— AP
comments