Fifth suspect arrested over attack on anti-government protesters

US President Donald Trump has for the first time floated a “delay” to the November 3 presidential election, making unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud, but he can’t do that — and he had previous issued a strongly worded denunciation of his Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying Trump would try to push off the vote.

The dates of US presidential elections — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

On April 24, Biden said: “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

The Trump campaign at the time commented to ABC: “Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality.“

