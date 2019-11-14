FM says Israel will continue policy of targeted killings

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Blue and White MK Yair Lapid are criticizing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad.

“The goal of every terror organization is to disrupt daily life,” Liberman, a former defense minister, tells Army Radio. “And here again we saw a minor organization shut down one-third of the country. Today, too, it’s clear to all: The next round [of fighting] is only a matter of time.”

“The compromise with Islamic Jihad is not good,” tweets Lapid. “It’s not good because it will lead to the next round [of fighting]. It’s not good because if you give Islamic Jihad achievements after firing 400 rockets, in the next round Hamas won’t be able to sit on the sidelines. It’s not good because again nothing has changed.”

“The deterrence is nonexistent,” adds Lapid. “The residents of the south don’t feel safe. The exceptional intelligence and operational achievement of the (justified) assassination of Abu Al-Ata remains an isolated incident that doesn’t change the public perception,” he says, referring to the Tuesday dawn IDF strike that killed an Islamic Jihad terror chief.