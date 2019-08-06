FM seeks peace agreements with Gulf states in ‘coming years’

Foreign Minister Israel Katz says that promoting Israel’s rapprochement with the Arab world is his top priority, adding that it was realistic to expect formal peace deals with moderate Sunni Gulf states within a few years.

“My goal, with the full backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to work toward an overt normalization, to extend it and turn it public, and to get to the signing of diplomatic [peace] agreements with the Gulf states. This is the challenge; this is the goal,” he tells the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.