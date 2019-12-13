Foreign Minister Katz sends message of congratulations to Johnson, Raab

Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulates UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the Conservative Party’s victory in the election.

“Congratulations to PM Boris Johnson & and my colleague Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on their historic electoral victory. Looking forward to working together to strengthening even further the Israel/UK partnership.”

Raab clings onto his seat despite a Liberal Democrat surge in his constituency due to what was thought to be tactical voting.

The UK’s top diplomat, Raab, has a Jewish father and reportedly spent the summer of 1998 at a university near Ramallah and worked with former Palestinian negotiator of Oslo peace process.