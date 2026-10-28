Foreign Ministry: No embassy staff injured in attempted terror attack on Belgrade embassy; incident under investigation

The Foreign Ministry confirms reports of an attempted terrorist attack near the Israeli embassy in Belgrade.

“The attacker was neutralized by local police, and no embassy staff members were injured. The embassy was closed at the time, during the nighttime hours. The incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities,” the ministry says.

Serbian police said that an unidentified assailant attacked a guard with knives outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade and was killed just after midnight. The guard was lightly wounded.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that police were treating the incident as a “terrorist attack.”