Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Foreign Ministry: No embassy staff injured in attempted terror attack on Belgrade embassy; incident under investigation

By Nava Freiberg and Agencies Today, 9:33 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Serbian gendarmes guard the Israeli Embassy after an unidentified assailant attacked a guard with knives in Belgrade, Serbia, October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbian gendarmes guard the Israeli Embassy after an unidentified assailant attacked a guard with knives in Belgrade, Serbia, October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

The Foreign Ministry confirms reports of an attempted terrorist attack near the Israeli embassy in Belgrade.

“The attacker was neutralized by local police, and no embassy staff members were injured. The embassy was closed at the time, during the nighttime hours. The incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities,” the ministry says.

Serbian police said that an unidentified assailant attacked a guard with knives outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade and was killed just after midnight. The guard was lightly wounded.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that police were treating the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.