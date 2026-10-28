Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
With 72% of ballots counted, Netanyahu-led bloc at 54 seats; Arab parties strengthen to 18
With 72.4% of ballot boxes counted as of 10:03 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 54 seats and the Eisenkot-led bloc 48.
The Arab parties are at 18 seats after Ra’am sees a gain of two.
Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
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