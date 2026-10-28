Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

With 72% of ballots counted, Netanyahu-led bloc at 54 seats; Arab parties strengthen to 18

Today, 10:09 am
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Ra'am chair Mansour Abbas (L) stands alongside Yoav Segalovitz stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, October 27, 2026. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)
Ra'am chair Mansour Abbas (L) stands alongside Yoav Segalovitz stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, October 27, 2026. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

With 72.4% of ballot boxes counted as of 10:03 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 54 seats and the Eisenkot-led bloc 48.

The Arab parties are at 18 seats after Ra’am sees a gain of two.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

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