Golan calls for bloc to unite with Arab parties: ‘We have a majority of 65 seats. We must stop being afraid’

Democrats leader Yair Golan calls for the parties in the bloc led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot to partner with the Arab parties and form a government, noting it would have a majority of seats.

“Netanyahu lost. I know how to count to 120. 65 is more than 55. That’s how Israeli democracy works. Period,” Golan writes on X.

“The reality must teach us one resounding lesson: We have no future here if we don’t stop being afraid. And if we don’t stop with the racism. We must no longer accept Netanyahu’s racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes,” he says.

“And now let’s talk about Zionism. In Netanyahu’s bloc sit 16 Knesset members from non-Zionist Haredi parties, who promote mass draft evasion while our children are fighting and dying,” writes the former IDF deputy chief.

“If Netanyahu insists on counting only a Zionist majority, let him first subtract from his own bloc the 16 Knesset members from the non-Zionist Haredi parties. They won’t preach to us about Zionism,” he says.

“The change bloc has a Zionist majority: 49 against 39. The change bloc has an Israeli majority: 65 against 55,” Golan says.

“We have a majority. We have responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens. A government that will serve all Israeli citizens. Now we need courage. It takes leadership. It takes stopping the fear and starting to act,” he says.

Amid the ongoing count, Netanyahu’s bloc has 56 seats, Eisenkot’s has 48, and the Arab parties are at 16 seats.