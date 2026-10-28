Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Shekel weakens against dollar amid apparent inconclusive election result

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 9:35 am
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

The shekel weakens against the US dollar after Israel’s inconclusive election result and amid political uncertainty over the establishment of the next government.

The shekel depreciates 0.7 percent to NIS 3.0765 per dollar in morning trading in Tel Aviv.

The local currency hit a three-week high on Tuesday as investors bet on a definitive outcome of the election that would remove political uncertainty and lead to the formation of stable coalition government.

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