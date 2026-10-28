Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Shekel weakens against dollar amid apparent inconclusive election result
Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel
The shekel weakens against the US dollar after Israel’s inconclusive election result and amid political uncertainty over the establishment of the next government.
The shekel depreciates 0.7 percent to NIS 3.0765 per dollar in morning trading in Tel Aviv.
The local currency hit a three-week high on Tuesday as investors bet on a definitive outcome of the election that would remove political uncertainty and lead to the formation of stable coalition government.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- With 72% of ballots counted, Netanyahu-led bloc at 54 seats; Arab parties strengthen to 18
- Golan calls for bloc to unite with Arab parties: ‘We have a majority of 65 seats. We must stop being afraid’
- Foreign Ministry: No embassy staff injured in attempted terror attack on Belgrade embassy; incident under investigation
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