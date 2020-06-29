Foreign Ministry slams UN rights chief for calling annexation plans ‘illegal’

The Foreign Ministry dismisses the UN human rights chief’s remark earlier today that Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank are “illegal,” accusing her of politicizing her post.

“This isn’t the first time that High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has used her role to politicize the commission against Israel, while exhibiting a unilateral approach. Therefore, it’s not surprising that she decided today to join the Palestinian campaign against the American peace plan and to come out with declarations before any decision has been made on the matter,” ministry spokesman Lior Haiat says in a statement.

Haiat says Israel long ago “lost faith in the ability of the commissioner to advance human rights in our region in a fair manner” and notes the decision to freeze ties with Bachelet earlier this year for publishing a list of companies that do business in settlements.