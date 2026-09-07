Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Former Labor MK Einat Wilf joins Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists party

Today, 4:49 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Former MK Einat Wilf in Jerusalem, May 29, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
Former MK Einat Wilf in Jerusalem, May 29, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Reservists party chair Yoaz Hendel announces the addition of former Labor Party lawmaker Einat Wilf to his electoral slate, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for parties to submit their finalized candidate lists for the October 27 election.

The announcement comes a day after the collapse of Hendel’s center-right alliance with Chili Tropper’s Zionist Home party, after Tropper split off to merge with frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar.

Instead, Hendel formed a last-minute alliance with economist Yaron Zelekha.

Wilf, who founded the Oz party last year with the intention to run in this year’s election, says of her decision to run under Hendel that she is “happy to join those who, in the country’s most difficult hour, mobilized to defend it.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.