Former Labor MK Einat Wilf joins Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists party

Reservists party chair Yoaz Hendel announces the addition of former Labor Party lawmaker Einat Wilf to his electoral slate, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for parties to submit their finalized candidate lists for the October 27 election.

The announcement comes a day after the collapse of Hendel’s center-right alliance with Chili Tropper’s Zionist Home party, after Tropper split off to merge with frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar.

Instead, Hendel formed a last-minute alliance with economist Yaron Zelekha.

Wilf, who founded the Oz party last year with the intention to run in this year’s election, says of her decision to run under Hendel that she is “happy to join those who, in the country’s most difficult hour, mobilized to defend it.”