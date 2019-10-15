French FM calls for anti-Islamic State coalition meeting

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is calling for a meeting of the international coalition against the Islamic State group, including the United States and Turkey, to discuss the situation in northeast Syria.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Le Drian says he will travel soon to Iraq to meet with key actors in the region, including Kurdish leaders.

France is still dialoguing with Syria’s Kurds, who were key allies in a US-led coalition against IS, he says.

“There’s some trouble” in the relationship between the European Union and the US, Le Drian acknowledges. “That is why the coalition needs to meet.

He calls on both the United States and Turkey to take their responsibilities and tell allies how they intend to keep fighting the IS group