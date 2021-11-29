Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

G7: ‘Highly transmissible’ Omicron requires ‘urgent action’

By AFP 29 November 2021, 5:21 pm Edit

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron is highly transmissible and requires “urgent action,” G7 health ministers say, praising South Africa’s “exemplary work” for both detecting the coronavirus strain and alerting others to it.

“The global community is faced with the threat of a new, at a first evaluation, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, which requires urgent action,” the health ministers say in a statement following a meeting on the development.

