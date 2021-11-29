G7: ‘Highly transmissible’ Omicron requires ‘urgent action’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron is highly transmissible and requires “urgent action,” G7 health ministers say, praising South Africa’s “exemplary work” for both detecting the coronavirus strain and alerting others to it.

“The global community is faced with the threat of a new, at a first evaluation, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, which requires urgent action,” the health ministers say in a statement following a meeting on the development.