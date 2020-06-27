Gantz calls for release of protesters arrested at anti-Netanyahu demonstration

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is now joining calls for the release of Amir Haskel, a former air force general arrested yesterday during a protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Haskel and two other demonstrators remain in custody after refusing to be released under restrictive conditions, including staying away from Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, where they were arrested during a protest yesterday against the premier for allegedly disturbing public order.

Calling the right to protest a “sacred right,” Gantz says demonstrations should only be barred in “extreme cases.”

“Therefore, from the information I have, I believe that the three detainees [from] the demonstration need to be released without preconditions,” he writes on Twitter.

Gantz says he spoke this evening with Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party who defended the arrests on the grounds the protesters were blocking a road.

“I told him that along with my full backing for the Israel Police and its operations against any citizen — no matter his role, status or rank — expansive policies should be promoted regarding the right to protest and freedom of speech,” the defense chief says.

Gantz, whose Blue and White party is Likud’s main coalition partner, also criticizes “irresponsible comments” by some politicians against the police, apparently referring to opposition figures suggesting the arrests were politically motivated.