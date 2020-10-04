Gantz holds first-ever town hall with Saudi, Gulf and Arab journalists

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the doctors treating US President Donald Trump for the coronavirus must provide trustworthy information to the public.

Pelosi says on CBS’ “Face the Nation”: “We need to have trust that what they’re telling us about the president’s condition is real.”

Her interview airs before the president’s medical team holds a news conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment.

Pressed about the conflicting information he and the White House released the day before, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged that he had tried to present a rosy description of the president’s condition. The doctor also said Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then.

Pelosi says she is worried that the information the doctors are relaying to the public “has to be approved by the president. That’s not very scientific.”

