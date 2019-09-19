Gantz rejects ‘spin’ of unity government led by Netanyahu; says he’ll be next PM

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to accept the results of yesterday’s election and is accordingly dragging the country toward the year’s third election.

“One person is preventing the formation of a liberal unity government. One person. When faced with the choice between what’s important for the country and what’s important for one person, the country comes first,” Lapid says ahead of a Blue and White faction meeting.

“The public didn’t give him their confidence — he’s trying to replace the public,” he adds.

Lapid says Blue and White is seeking to form a coalition of those who believe in civil marriage and public transportation on the Sabbath, all but ruling out the Haredi parties as well as most members of Yamina.