Gantz rejects ‘spin’ of unity government led by Netanyahu; says he’ll be next PM
Blue and White leader calls for ‘broad liberal unity government’ and asserts he won’t be dictated terms by anyone after religious parties sign allegiance to premier

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:05 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Blue and White party chairman MK Benny Gantz at the Blue and White headquarters on elections night in Tel Aviv, on September 18, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
Blue and White party chairman MK Benny Gantz at the Blue and White headquarters on elections night in Tel Aviv, on September 18, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

2:42 pm

Lapid: Netanyahu unwilling to accept election results

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to accept the results of yesterday’s election and is accordingly dragging the country toward the year’s third election.

“One person is preventing the formation of a liberal unity government. One person. When faced with the choice between what’s important for the country and what’s important for one person, the country comes first,” Lapid says ahead of a Blue and White faction meeting.

“The public didn’t give him their confidence — he’s trying to replace the public,” he adds.

Lapid says Blue and White is seeking to form a coalition of those who believe in civil marriage and public transportation on the Sabbath, all but ruling out the Haredi parties as well as most members of Yamina.

2:38 pm

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz asserts that he will be the one forming and leading a unity government, rejecting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer for the centrist alliance to join a government headed by the Likud leader.

“I am interested and intend to form a broad, liberal unity government under my leadership,” Gantz says in a statement ahead of Blue and White’s first faction meeting since winning 33 seats (according to the latest count) in yesterday’s election — two more than Netanyahu’s Likud.

“To form a unity government you do not come forward with political blocs and spins but rather honesty, statesmanship, responsibility and seriousness,” Gantz says, referring to the political bloc deal Netanyahu inked hours earlier with the leaders of UTJ, Shas and Yamina.

The leaders of the right-wing religious parties agreed to enter coalition negotiations as one unit led by Netanyahu.

2:15 pm

Iran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi attack

Iran’s foreign minister warns that any attack on his country over a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry will result in “all-out war,” further pushing up tensions across the Persian Gulf.

The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif represent the starkest warning offered yet by Iran in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents following the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, over a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord.

Zarif’s comments also appear to be in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who a day earlier while traveling to Saudi Arabia referred to the attack as an “act of war.”

— AP

2:06 pm

All right-wing, religious parties finish signing pledge of allegiance to Netanyahu in effort to foil secular unity government

The leaders of all the parties in the right-wing religious bloc have signed a document pledging to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu as the next prime minister and vowing to enter a coalition only as a single unit, as the premier called on Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to join a “unity government” that includes those parties.

Gantz during the election spoke of his interest in forming a “secular unity government” ostensibly void of the Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism as well as the more hardline members of the Yamina party.

2:06 pm

Blue and White officials dismiss PM’s proposal as ‘desperate,’ ‘spin’

Senior officials within the Blue and White party dismiss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer of a “unity government” that includes all the religious right-wing parties, as Benny Gantz’s centrist alliance was set to issue its official response.

The premier called on Gantz to join a government that includes those parties, pressuring him to drop his demand for a “secular” unity government with Likud, minus the ultra-Orthodox and religious parties.

2:38 pm

