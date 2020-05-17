Gantz says Netanyahu made ‘brave, important’ decision to accept unity gov’t

Gantz says that Netanyahu had made the right move by cooperating with him and setting a date for their rotation in the leadership.

“After 11 years at the helm, you accepted the decision of he voters that said they want unity,” Gantz says, addressing Netanyahu. “That was a brave and important decision.”

Addressing his former Blue and White allies Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon, who refused to join the government with him, he says: “You know I wanted you to be with me.”

“I hear your attacks, but I still respect you. I’m saddened that at the moment of truth, the partnership couldn’t be maintained,” he says repeatedly interrupted by shouting from Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy, who was sent out of the plenum.

Gantz says he is open to dialogue also with those in the opposition.

And, in an apparent reference to attempts by Netanyahu and his loyalists to push reforms in the justice system, Gantz says that as alternate prime minister and as prime minister, he will “back the rule of law in Israel.”