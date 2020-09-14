Gantz: UAE deal drafted professionally, lockdown may last a while

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tells Channel 13 news that he has seen the treaty set to be signed with the UAE, and that there is nothing untoward in it.

He says it was drafted “professionally” by the foreign ministry, and does not include anything about sales of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE.

Speaking to Channel 12 news, he rebuffs the idea that he or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi would be annoyed by not even being invited to the White House signing ceremony, despite Gulf countries sending ministers and not leaders.

He also refuses to say whether he thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make good on his rotation deal, saying only that the deal exists and it is too early to talk about what will happen in over a year.

Asked about the looming lockdown, he says Israelis should be prepared for it to last “a long while.”