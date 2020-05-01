The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s developments as they unfold.
German extremists plan May 1 protests against virus restrictions
A fringe protest group of extremists from the left and right of the political spectrum is plotting further rallies against Germany’s coronavirus restrictions today, to coincide with traditional May 1 demonstrations.
In the capital Berlin, 5,000 police officers are set to be deployed to enforce rules which limit registered protests to 20 people on a day usually characterised by large left-wing demonstrations and street festivals.
The city’s hard-left scene has vowed to adapt its traditional May 1 march to observe social distancing and reduce infection risk, but authorities face a further headache this year from others intending to oppose the coronavirus measures.
“May 1 must not become another Ischgl,” the interior minister for Berlin, Andreas Geisel, said this week, referencing the Austrian ski resort which became a hotbed of infection earlier this year.
Ministers to vote on reopening of schools, kindergartens on Sunday
Ministers will meet at 10 a.m. to make a final decision on whether schools and kindergartens will reopen on Sunday.
The vote comes after the National Security Council recommended that schools remain shuttered for an additional week, saying that educational institutions have not made the necessary preparations to receive students during the pandemic.
Officials in the Health Ministry are pushing to also postpone the reopening of kindergartens and preschools until later in May.
Shaarei Zedek hospital closes coronavirus ward after all patients recover
The coronavirus ward at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has closed after the last of its patients recovered, Hebrew media reports.
The last three patients aged 88, 91 and 93 all made a full recovery.
The ward opened on March 9 and has since treated dozens of patients. Over the past week the hospital has closed three coronavirus wards and is reinstating its regular medical operations.
