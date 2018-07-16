German, Israeli leaders warn anti-Semitism spreading again

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says at the Bundestag that anti-Semitism is again becoming a threat in his country and throughout Europe.

“The evil spirits of the past are reappearing today under a new guise,” he says.

“More still, they are presenting their ethno-nationalist, authoritarian thinking as a vision, as a better answer to the questions of our time.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin echoes those concerns in his own speech, warning that the continent is being “visited by ghosts from the past.”

“Ugly and extreme anti-Semitism is hovering over the whole of Europe,” Rivlin says.

— AFP