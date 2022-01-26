Germany mocked over plan to send only helmets to Ukraine

Germany, which has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion, offers to send 5,000 helmets instead, a move slammed as an “absolute joke” by the mayor of Kyiv.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht says the planned delivery will send a “very clear signal” that Germany stands by Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.

But Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says the helmet offer left him “speechless.”

He accuses Germany of failing to understand “that we are dealing with a highly equipped Russian army that could start further invading Ukraine at any moment.”

“Five thousand helmets are an absolute joke,” he tells the Bild daily. “What will Germany send next? Pillows?”

A meme circulating on social media lampoons the move using an image from a 2019 campaign encouraging young people to wear cycling helmets, with the slogan: “Looks like shit. But saves my life.”