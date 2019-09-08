Government hoping to get camera bill passed by Wednesday

Channel 12 news reports on the government’s slapdash effort to get the so-called camera bill passed in the Knesset by Wednesday, so that it can be implemented in time for next week’s election.

A first reading of the bill is expected Monday, with committee hearings held Tuesday and the final two readings sought for the following day.

In light of the tight schedule, coalition MKs have been instructed they will need to be present at the Knesset every day, all day. until the bill is passed.