The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Government hoping to get camera bill passed by Wednesday
Channel 12 news reports on the government’s slapdash effort to get the so-called camera bill passed in the Knesset by Wednesday, so that it can be implemented in time for next week’s election.
A first reading of the bill is expected Monday, with committee hearings held Tuesday and the final two readings sought for the following day.
In light of the tight schedule, coalition MKs have been instructed they will need to be present at the Knesset every day, all day. until the bill is passed.
Ayelet Shaked: Camera bill is Likud campaign move
Yamina head Ayelet Shaked says the camera bill is “Likud campaigning.”
Speaking to the Walla news site, Shaked says: “I understand [CEC head Hanan] Melcer wants to place 3,000 inspectors with cameras and that’s good.”
She adds that “the whole legislation thing is Likud campaigning.”
Iran blames EU’s broken promises for nuclear deal’s unraveling
Iran’s atomic agency chief hits out at European powers, saying their broken promises gave the Islamic Republic little choice but to scale back its commitments under a nuclear deal.
Ali Akbar Salehi speaks to reporters alongside Cornel Feruta, the acting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency who is on a one-day visit to Tehran.
“The European Union was supposed to be the replacement of the US but, unfortunately, they failed to act on their promises,” Salehi says in comments aired on state television.
“We heard the EU spokesperson say they would be committed to the JCPOA as long as Iran is,” he says, referring to the deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “I am wondering. Are they committed to non-adherence? Are they committed to breaking promises? Unfortunately, the Europeans have done this so far.”
— AFP
Leading Labor MK: We are on the edge of a precipice
Amir Peretz, head of Labor-Gesher, says the alliance will appeal to the High Court of Justice to overturn the so-called camera bill if it is approved by the Knesset and becomes law.
MK Itzik Shmuli of Labor accuses the prime minister of attempting to “assassinate” democracy, and says he is preparing the ground to “blow up the elections” if he is unhappy with their results.
“We are on the edge of a precipice,” he adds.
Democratic Camp says cabinet composed of ‘sellouts,’ vows to fight camera bill
The Democratic Camp accuses Likud of passing a proposal “to steal the election.” It adds that this is unsurprising “in a cabinet composed of sellouts… who bow to the whims of the corrupt” Netanyahu.
“He’ll be out soon, and you’ll need to look yourselves in the mirror,” it warns cabinet members.
It vows to fight the decision with all its power.
Gantz: Whoever sows doubt in most basic democratic process not fit to lead
Reactions are coming in thick and fast to the cabinet’s decision to approve the so-called camera bill for readings at the Knesset plenum.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz warns, “Whoever sows doubt in the most basic democratic process is not fit to lead the country.”
He adds: “Netanyahu seeks to delegitimize the future results of the election, and is laying the groundwork for chaos on election day and its aftermath.”
MK Ofer Shelah of Blue and White says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t want clean elections. He wants to besmirch and undermine the status of the attorney general and the entire election process.”
US-Taliban talks appear stopped for now, Afghan government says
A startled Afghan government says it believes US-Taliban negotiations on ending America’s longest war will not continue “at this stage” after US President Donald Trump said he canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders and called off talks with the insurgent group.
Trump in a series of tweets cited a bombing in the past week in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a US soldier.
Trump’s announcement Saturday evening was surprising because it would mean that the president had been ready to host members of the Taliban at the presidential retreat in Maryland just days before the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. More than 2,400 US troops have been killed since the US invaded Afghanistan to go after the Taliban, which were harboring al-Qaeda leaders responsible for 9/11.
— AP
Turkey, US begin ‘safe zone’ joint patrols in north Syria
Turkish and US troops are conducting their first joint ground patrol in northeastern Syria as part of a planned so-called safe zone that Ankara has been pressing for in the volatile region.
Turkey hopes the buffer zone, which it says should be at least 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep, will keep Syrian Kurdish fighters, considered a threat by Turkey but US allies in the fight against the Islamic State group, away from its border.
— AP
Rivlin backs Melcer, Mandelblit in face of ‘baseless, irresponsible attacks’
President Reuven Rivlin issues a remarkably strongly worded statement after the cabinet approves a bill to equip party representatives with cameras at polling stations.
“I support the members of the Central Elections Committee led by Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Hanan Melcer and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in the face of baseless and irresponsible political attacks they are experiencing,” he says.
“I reject with disgust the attempts to erode public trust in these bodies and institutions.”
Melcer and Mandelblit have been under attack from the right for their opposition to the bill, which they have warned could undermine the fairness and legitimacy of the September 17 election.
“We must not defame the best of our public servants, who defend Israeli democracy and safeguard as much as possible the integrity of the elections.”
comments