Greenblatt hints he may not be done with peace brokering yet

Despite announcing his departure from the White House to spend time with his family, US Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt says he may stay on to see his peace proposal through.

“If the plan is launched soon, I will stay. And if the plan is launched and we get traction, I hope to stay longer — and I have my family’s support for it,” he told an event in New York, according to Jewish Insider.

Greenblatt also hints that the plan may not be released right after next week’s election, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed.

“I think there’s a good possibility that we will put it out after the election,” he said. “But I think we have to wait and see what happens with the election and what happens in the weeks following the election — in terms of what the coalition-building looks like. So no decision has been made yet.”