Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan army chief discuss regional developments as US-Iran talks stall

By Reuters Today, 8:07 am
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call during Araghchi’s visit to Beijing on Wednesday, Iranian media reports, as US-Iran negotiations remain stalled with no agreement in sight.

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