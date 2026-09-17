Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan army chief discuss regional developments as US-Iran talks stall
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call during Araghchi’s visit to Beijing on Wednesday, Iranian media reports, as US-Iran negotiations remain stalled with no agreement in sight.
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