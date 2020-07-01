Hamas calls for day of rage over annexation

Hamas is calling for a “day of rage” today in Gaza and the West Bank in response to the anticipated announcement of an Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

The Gazan branches of Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine will also take part in the event, saying they hope for “numerous and widespread participation” across Gaza and the West Bank.

According to statements by the Gaza-led terror group, protesters will gather in Gaza City and march westward towards the Mediterranean, perhaps to avoid contact with Israeli forces at Gaza’s border fence to the east.

“The resistance will topple our enemy’s ploy to divide our homeland,” Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim says in a statement.

— Aaron Boxerman