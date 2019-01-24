Hamas rejects Qatari funds, claiming Israeli ‘blackmailing’ has violated past agreements

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya says the terror group has decided not to accept Qatari dollars that were slated to support civil servants and needy families in the Gaza Strip.

“We presented our rejection to receiving the third Qatari grant in response to the occupation’s policy of attempting to hesitate and not abide by the understandings,” Hayya tells reporters in Gaza. “We say they bear full responsibility for this hesitation and blackmailing.”

The Hamas official says the terror group expressed its position to Mohammed al-Emadi, a Qatari envoy who arrived in Gaza late Wednesday.

— Adam Rasgon