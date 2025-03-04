Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Hamas terror group says laying down weapons a nonstarter

By AFP 4 March 2025, 1:28 pm 74 Edit

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri says disarming the terror group is a red line for his movement and other armed Palestinian organizations in negotiations to extend the fragile Gaza ceasefire.

“Any talk about the resistance’s weapons is nonsense. The resistance’s weapons are a red line for Hamas and all resistance factions,” Abu Zuhri says.

The comments are made shortly after Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar demanded the “full demilitarization” of Gaza to proceed to the second stage of the truce that began in January.

