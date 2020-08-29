Hasidic Jews protest in Jerusalem against Uman pilgrimage ban

A few dozen members of the Bratzlav Hasidic sect protest on Strauss Street in Jerusalem after Ukraine announced it would shutter its borders to foreigners during November, preventing Israeli pilgrims from traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

The demonstrators are expected to march to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, where a large protest against the premier is taking place.

Braztlav Hasidim have fumed at Netanyahu following the Ukrainian decision, vowing to never back him again.

The burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav, the founder of the sect, is located in Uman.