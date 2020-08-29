The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Hasidic Jews protest in Jerusalem against Uman pilgrimage ban
A few dozen members of the Bratzlav Hasidic sect protest on Strauss Street in Jerusalem after Ukraine announced it would shutter its borders to foreigners during November, preventing Israeli pilgrims from traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.
The demonstrators are expected to march to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, where a large protest against the premier is taking place.
Braztlav Hasidim have fumed at Netanyahu following the Ukrainian decision, vowing to never back him again.
The burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav, the founder of the sect, is located in Uman.
חסידי ברסלב מפגינים הערב בירושלים נגד סגירת אוקראינה בפניהם. צפויים להמשיך לכיוון בלפור pic.twitter.com/W1AkjWL8UM
— עקיבא ווייס Akiva Weisz (@AkivaWeisz) August 29, 2020
Netanyahu hails UAE for ending economic boycott of Israel
Prime Minister Netanyahu also praises the UAE’s decision to end its economic boycott of Israel after the countries agreed to normalize diplomatic ties.
“This is an import step in promoting peace and prosperity in the region,” he says in a statement.
1,337 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths recorded over Shabbat
New Health Ministry figures show 1,337 new coronavirus cases were recorded over Shabbat, raising the number of cases since the pandemic began to 113,337.
The ministry reports 12 more deaths, bringing the national toll to 906.
Of the 20,331 active cases, there are 438 people in serious condition, with 116 on ventilators. Another 191 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.
The ministry says 23,263 tests were performed yesterday.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters march down Jerusalem’s Jaffa Street
Thousands of anti-Netanyahu protesters march down Jaffa Street in Jerusalem toward the city center, calling for the prime minister to resign over his indictment on graft charges.
The demonstrators began marching from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the capital and are heading toward the Prime Minister’s Residence for the weekly rally there.
Police say they allowed the march to take place “even though it wasn’t coordinated as necessary.”
“In accordance with a situational assessment conducted Thursday the police prepared barricades along the route of the march to keep the protesters’s safe,” a police statement says, adding light rail service was halted as the march progressed along the train line on Jaffa Street.
36 more coronavirus cases detected in Gaza
Another 36 cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected inside the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports.
Gaza has 182 confirmed active infections. While 37 of the cases were contained upon arriving in the Strip at designated quarantine centers, the other 145 infections were discovered in residential areas during the past week.
Hamas health officials have warned that if the number of active infections rises above 2,000, the case load could overwhelm the coastal enclave’s fragile healthcare system, which has already been weakened by repeated war and 15 years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. The blockade is meant to prevent arms from reaching Gaza and being used by the local terror groups, of which Hamas is the largest.
The Hamas interior ministry has extended a total lockdown for another 48 hours. The lockdown was announced on Monday night, when the first cases were discovered inside residential areas.
— Aaron Boxerman
Video shows mannequin of IDF soldier that broadcaster says was meant to fool Hezbollah
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen broadcaster airs footage showing what appears to be a mannequin of an IDF soldier being moved by a robotic device along the border fence between Israel and Lebanon.
The video briefly shows the mannequin moving before it is engulfed by smoke from smoke grenades thrown from the Israeli side of the fence, as a pair of IDF tanks are stationed next to it.
Al-Mayadeen claims the mannequin was an Israeli ploy to have Hezbollah believe it was a real target.
Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the death of one of its fighters, killed in an airstrike outside Damascus on July 20 that was attributed to Israel, heightening tensions along the border.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah snipers fired at Israeli troops operating near an Israeli community along the border, prompting Israeli airstrikes on a number of the terror group’s observation posts.
"#إسرائيل" تعمّدت وضع " #روبوت " كهدف وهمي في خراج بلدة ميس الجبل #جنوب_لبنان#أوهن_من_بيت_العنكبوت#الميادين_Go pic.twitter.com/4qiTXN71SB
— قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) August 29, 2020
FM Ashkenazi hails UAE’s abolition of Israel boycott law: ‘An important step for real peace’
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi hails the UAE’s abolition of a law boycotting trade and financial agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as part of the deal between the countries to normalize diplomatic ties.
“An important step for real peace, which will yield economic and commercial achievements for both peoples,” Ashkenazi says in a statement quoted by Hebrew media.
He also praises the Foreign Ministry, “which for two decades worked secretly and laid the diplomatic infrastructure for ties whose fruits we are seeing today.”
Anti-Netanyahu protesters in Herzliya say man in car brandished gun
Anti-Netanyahu protesters say a man brandished a pistol as he drove by them during a demonstration in Herzliya, according to Hebrew media reports.
התמונות לשיפוטכם, בתיעוד המלא שהופץ יש גם מס רכב. בהמשך תביעה תלונה במשטרה ואעדכן מה יאמרו שם pic.twitter.com/dzIp1uzA4f
— Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) August 29, 2020
Qatari envoy returns to Gaza after reported talks with Israeli officials
Qatari envoy Mohammad al-Emadi has returned to the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-linked al-Resalah confirms, after a quick trip to the Erez border crossing.
His return to the Hamas-ruled enclave comes after he reportedly met with Israeli security officials to discuss the terror group’s offers to put a lid on the recent violence emanating from the Strip.
Police say calls on social media to harm officers at anti-Netanyahu rally; organizers reject claim
Ahead of the weekly anti-Netanyahu rally outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, police say there have been calls on social media for clashes with officers during the protest.
“The Israel Police is aware of various calls on social media by extremists to come and clash with police forces and turn the protest into a riot, and physically harm officers,” police say in a statement quoted by Channel 12 news. “We call on those participating in the protest to refrain from displays of violence and provocation.”
The Black Flag protest group dismisses the police statement and as “ridiculous” and accuses the Jerusalem police force of not withstanding pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana.
“We’re here to clarify that there are no extremist voices calling [for people] to harm officers or riot. There are voices calling for the removal of Netanyahu as prime minister. The Israel Police should start defending the protesters and not the corrupt,” the group says.
Some demonstrators have already began gathering at the Prime Minister’s Residence and smaller protests against Netanyahu are being held at highway overpasses and junctions across Israel.
Police close roads in Jerusalem ahead of weekly anti-Netanyahu protest
Police have closed a number of roads in Jerusalem around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence before another evening of protests against the premier.
This will be the 11th consecutive week that demonstrations over Netanyahu’s indictment on corruption charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held there.
Protests are also set to be held near Netanyahu’s home in the coastal town of Caesarea and at highway overpasses and junctions across Israel.
Turkey stages new military drills in eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Greece
ISTANBUL — Turkey launches new military maneuvers in the eastern Mediterranean that are expected to last two weeks, as tensions between Ankara and Athens mounted over maritime borders and gas drilling rights.
The dispute has reignited the long-running rivalry between Greece and Turkey, with the two neighbors staging rival naval drills.
In a message on NAVTEX, the international maritime navigational telex system, Turkey says it will carry out “shooting exercises” from today until September 11 in a zone off the southern Turkish town of Anamur, north of the island of Cyprus.
Ankara had already announced on Thursday that military exercises would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in a zone further east.
In a sign of the volatility of the situation, Turkey’s defense ministry said yesterday that fighter jets had on Thursday intercepted six Greek aircraft which were approaching a zone where a Turkish research ship was deployed, forcing them to turn around.
It was the deployment of the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis into Greek waters on August 10 that caused the current spike in tensions.
The European Union yesterday warned Turkey it could face fresh sanctions — including tough economic measures — unless progress is made in reducing soaring tensions.
Turkey responded angrily to the warning.
Other irritants have marred ties between Ankara and Athens, including the question of migrants crossing from Turkey to Greece, Turkey’s conversion of some Byzantine churches and cathedrals into mosques and Greece’s intention to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles from the current six.
— AFP
El Al said to ask permission for Israel-UAE flight to cross Saudi airspace
El Al has asked Saudi Arabia to use its airspace when one if its planes on Monday makes the first ever commercial passenger flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, following the countries’ agreement to normalize ties, according to the Ynet news site.
The request was relayed on El Al’s behalf by way of the National Security Council and other unspecified mediators, the report says.
The Saudis have yet to respond.
Qatari envoy leaves Gaza as fire balloons spark 23 blazes in south
The Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip is leaving the Palestinian enclave through the Erez border crossing with Israel, according to local reports.
Video on social media shows Mohammed al-Emadi’s convoy as it makes its way to Erez.
Al-Emadi arrived in Gaza earlier this week, bringing cash for the 2 million residents of the Strip and trying to broker a ceasefire.
His trip to Gaza comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Hamas-ruled territory, with Palestinians in Gaza flying waves of arson balloons across the border in recent weeks, sparking wildfires in southern Israel. There has also been occasional rocket fire. The Israel Defense Forces has responded to the violence with nightly retaliatory strikes on Hamas targets.
According to the Walla news site, Al-Emadi spoke today with Israeli security officials about Hamas offers to calm the tensions with Israel.
So far today, there have been 23 fires in southern Israel sparked by balloon-borne incendiary devices flown from Gaza, according to Hebrew media reports.
השיירה של השגריר הקטארי אל עאמדי מגיעה מעזה למחסום ארז בדקות האחרונות עם מסר מחמאס לישראל. בשאיפה שיצליח לעצור התדרדרות להסלמה. צילום תושב העוטף דדי פולד pic.twitter.com/jmrQdBxmhE
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) August 29, 2020
