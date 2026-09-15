Head of Israel’s nuclear agency: We will act against Iran again if necessary

Israel will act again against Iran if necessary, the head of Israel’s nuclear agency tells the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It’s clear that a public threat by the radical regime of the ayatollahs in Iran to destroy the State of Israel is something we cannot ignore,” says Israel Atomic Energy Commission Director General Moshe Edri, speaking at the IAEA’s 70th General Conference in Vienna.

“Israel cannot, and will not, sit idle, in light of such a threat,” Edri continues. “We acted to ensure our survival, and we will do it again if needed.”

Edri also blasts the agency for continuing to include an agenda item in its meetings on Israel’s alleged nuclear weapons program.

He says the item is “politically driven, and is completely outside the scope of the IAEA Statute and mandate. It also diverts the attention of this forum from addressing the core issues on its agenda, such as Iran’s violations of its safeguards agreement.”