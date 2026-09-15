Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Head of Israel’s nuclear agency: We will act against Iran again if necessary

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:33 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israel Atomic Energy Commission Director General Moshe Edri, speaking at the IAEA's 70th General Conference in Vienna on September 15, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)
Israel Atomic Energy Commission Director General Moshe Edri, speaking at the IAEA's 70th General Conference in Vienna on September 15, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)

Israel will act again against Iran if necessary, the head of Israel’s nuclear agency tells the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It’s clear that a public threat by the radical regime of the ayatollahs in Iran to destroy the State of Israel is something we cannot ignore,” says Israel Atomic Energy Commission Director General Moshe Edri, speaking at the IAEA’s 70th General Conference in Vienna.

“Israel cannot, and will not, sit idle, in light of such a threat,” Edri continues. “We acted to ensure our survival, and we will do it again if needed.”

Edri also blasts the agency for continuing to include an agenda item in its meetings on Israel’s alleged nuclear weapons program.

He says the item is “politically driven, and is completely outside the scope of the IAEA Statute and mandate. It also diverts the attention of this forum from addressing the core issues on its agenda, such as Iran’s violations of its safeguards agreement.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.