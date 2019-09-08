Hezbollah commander who died in Beirut said found shot in the head

Iran hints it could release “within days” a UK-flagged oil tanker it seized in July in sensitive Gulf waters amid rising hostilities with Britain’s ally the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tells state television that the “necessary steps” to set the Swedish-owned ship free are “underway.”

“The final steps of the legal procedure are underway and, God willing, the boat will be released in the coming days,” he says, without giving further details.

The seizure of the Stena Impero was seen as a tit-for-tat move after British authorities detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in July on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

— AFP