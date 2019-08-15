Hickenlooper withdraws from crowded US Democratic race

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper drops out of the race for the US Democratic party’s 2020 presidential nomination, the second victim of poor polling in a hugely crowded race.

But the centrist 67-year-old leaves open the possibility that he could take on Republican Cory Gardner next year for one of the state’s two seats in the US Senate.

Hickenlooper pitched his long experience leading a state with a sizable Republican minority, warning Democrats against straying too far leftward in the fight to dethrone President Donald Trump next year.

But he failed to make a mark nationally after two televised debates in June and July.

He could not bring his polling support above one percent, and was struggling to meet the new donor and polling thresholds to qualify for the next Democratic debate, in September.

“This morning, I’m announcing that I’m no longer running for President,” he says via Twitter and video messages.

“While this campaign didn’t have the outcome we were hoping for, every moment has been worthwhile & I’m thankful to everyone who supported this campaign and our entire team.”

“I ran for president because this country is being ripped apart by politics and partisan games while our biggest problems go unsolved.”

“Change is possible when we work together,” he says.

— AFP