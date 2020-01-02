High Court rejects petition against Netanyahu being able to form new coalition

The High Court has thrown out a petition that urged it to bar the prime minister from forming a government after the upcoming March election due to his criminal cases.

The court says it will not make a decision at the moment. Though it acknowledges the question raised by petitioners is “fundamental and important,” it adds that “at this time the petition is theoretical and premature.”

Court judges had previously indicated they believed it was too early to give a ruling as the election has not yet taken place, and said it may be more appropriate if and when Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be tasked with forming a government after the national poll.