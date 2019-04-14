Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Blue and White says it’ll recommend Benny Gantz for PM
The Blue and White party says it will recommend its leader Benny Gantz be prime minister when faction heads meet with President Reuven Rivlin this week for consultations on who should form the next government.
“We will recommend Benny Gantz for the head of government. Over a million people chose us in order to lead and replace the government,” Blue and White says in statement.
Blue and White, an alliance of former military chief Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, finished as the second largest party in last week’s elections with 35 seats, one less than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
In addition to heading the largest party, Netanyahu has the clearest path to assembling a ruling coalition in light of right-wing and religious parties receiving a majority of Knesset seats, making it all but assured Rivlin will give him the first shot at forming a government.
“We will respect the president’s decision and we thank him for the invitation to consultations,” Blue and White says.
Blue and White’s delegation to its meeting with Rivlin tomorrow will be headed by Gabi Ashkenazi, a former IDF chief and no. 4 on the party’s list, along with soon-to-be MKs Avi Nissenkorn, Orna Barbivai, Ram Ben Barak, Tzvi Hauser, Orli Froman and Omer Yankelovitch.
Gaza factions said weighing resumption of balloon launches, nighttime border clashes
Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip are considering resuming the use of “hard tools” such as incendiary balloon launches and nighttime clashes along the border over what they say is Israel’s failure to honor understandings between the sides aimed at ensuring calm, the Al-Quds newspaper reports.
According to the Jerusalem-based daily, the Palestinians spoke with an Egyptian security delegation mediating between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, which promised to press Jerusalem to honor its end of the understandings.
The newspaper says this includes Israel lifting restrictions on the export and import of certain goods to and from Gaza.
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused
BERLIN — Some 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.
The German news agency dpa reports the bomb was defused, as planned, underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. Police tell dpa “the bomb is no longer a danger.”
Firefighters had discovered the American 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb during diving training in the river on Tuesday.
Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany, a testament to the ferocity of the fighting in World War II.
— AP
Technical problems reported with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp worldwide
Users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are reporting difficulties accessing the social media sites worldwide, including in Israel.
Both Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook, with the latter widely used among Israelis for messaging.
Egypt’s Sissi hosts Libyan strongman Haftar in Cairo
CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi meets Sunday with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are fighting for control of the capital Tripoli, state media reports.
They “are discussing the latest developments in Libya” at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egyptian state newspaper Al Ahram says.
Sissi has been an ardent supporter of Haftar’s forces, which control swaths of eastern Libya and launched an offensive on April 4 to take the capital.
— AFP
Eilat woman accused of drowning son acquitted on mental health grounds
The Beerbsheba District Court acquits a woman from the Red Sea resort of Eilat accused of drowning her 4-year-old son in a bathtub.
The court cites the women’s mental state and the opinion of a psychiatrist, who argued the suspect was not fit to stand trial.
The judge orders the women be hospitalized in a psychiatric facility for up to 25 years.
בית המשפט המחוזי בבאר שבע זיכה את האם מאילת, שהטביעה למוות את בנה, מפאת מצבה הנפשי ולאור חוות הדעת הפסיכיאטרית, לפיה היא לא כשירה לעמוד לדין. השופט הורה על אשפוזה בבית חולים פסיכיאטרי לתקופה מקסימלית של עד 25 שנה@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/bKTj96Rnip
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 14, 2019
Netanyahu says ICC decision not to probe US troops bodes well for Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the International Criminal Court’s rejection last week of a request to investigate the actions of American soldiers in Afghanistan is good news for Israel.
Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says the purpose of the court was to try genocides and ethnic violence in states without proper legal systems, unlike democracies such as the US and Israel.
“To put on trial US or Israeli troops, or the State of Israel and the United States, is absurd. This is the opposite of the original purpose of the International Criminal Court,” he says, according to a statement from his office.
Netanyahu calls the recent ICC decision a “correction of injustice” and says it will how Israel is treated internationally.
ICC prosecutors have been investigating Israel over its settlement policy in the West Bank as well as the conduct of its forces during the 2014 Gaza war against the Hamas terror group.
comments