IDF chief holds snap drill testing naval readiness for maritime threats

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi conducted a surprise assessment of the Israeli Navy yesterday, testing its ability to react quickly to a maritime threat along the country’s northern coast, the military says.

This was the first in a series of tests Kohavi plans to conduct in the coming months, looking specifically at the military’s ability to shift from peacetime activities to wartime operations, the Israel Defense Forces says.

Yesterday’s surprise drills took place in and around the navy’s Haifa Base, which is home to a wide variety of naval vessels.

“The navy’s Haifa Base led and operated the force’s capabilities, above and below the water, in the air and on the ground. Large amounts of naval forces took part in the exercise, working together with ground forces from the Northern Command and in cooperation with air force troops and civilian emergency personnel,” the IDF says in a statement.

The military says the exercise included attack and defense missions, various operational plans and the use of advanced weaponry in complicated fighting scenarios.

“During his visit to the drill, initial findings were presented to the chief of staff showing that the navy’s fitness level was high,” the military says.

