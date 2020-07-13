IDF coronavirus cases nearly triple in nine days

Over the course of the past nine days, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Israel Defense Forces has risen 180%, from 203 on July 4 to 568 today, according to figures released by the military.

The number of service members in quarantine has similarly shot up over the past week and a half, from 5,039 people on July 4 to 12,130 today, according to the IDF’s official tally.

Over 2,000 soldiers, officers and civilian employees of the IDF went into quarantine in the past day, according to the military’s figures.

This is a far greater jump than the military saw during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, during which the IDF put in place harsher restrictions on its soldiers and bases than are currently in effect.

— Judah Ari Gross