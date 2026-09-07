Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

IDF: Hamas commander killed in Gaza City airstrike on Sunday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

The strike on Sunday killed Yusuf Aqila, a company commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, according to the IDF.

The military says Aqila was targeted because he had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as attempting to restore Hamas capabilities “in a systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.