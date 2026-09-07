Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026
IDF: Hamas commander killed in Gaza City airstrike on Sunday
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A Hamas commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.
The strike on Sunday killed Yusuf Aqila, a company commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, according to the IDF.
The military says Aqila was targeted because he had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as attempting to restore Hamas capabilities “in a systematic violation of the ceasefire.”
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