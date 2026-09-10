IDF says Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel on Oct. 7 killed in airstrike

A Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7, 2023, onslaught and was involved in the killing of Nahal Brigade commander Col. Jonathan Steinberg was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip this week, the military announces.

The strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Monday killed Ismail Ibrahim Darwish Qandil, a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, according to the IDF.

בעת האחרונה המחבל קידם מתווי טרור נגד כוחות צה"ל ואזרחי מדינת ישראל ופעל לשיקום יכולות הארגון, תוך הפרה שיטתית של הפסקת האש. המחבל חוסל במטרה להסיר את האיום שהיווה. כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום מיידי pic.twitter.com/MilvPXk4kd — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2026

The IDF says Qandil invaded Israel on October 7 and took part in killing Steinberg near the border community of Kerem Shalom.

Recently, Qandil had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that he was killed “to remove the threat he posed.”