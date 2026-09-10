Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

IDF says Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel on Oct. 7 killed in airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:22 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An explosion erupts following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, September 9, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)
An explosion erupts following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, September 9, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)

A Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7, 2023, onslaught and was involved in the killing of Nahal Brigade commander Col. Jonathan Steinberg was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip this week, the military announces.

The strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Monday killed Ismail Ibrahim Darwish Qandil, a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, according to the IDF.

The IDF says Qandil invaded Israel on October 7 and took part in killing Steinberg near the border community of Kerem Shalom.

Recently, Qandil had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that he was killed “to remove the threat he posed.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.