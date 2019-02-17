IDF says solider moderately injured by explosive device on Gaza border

The IDF confirms that a soldier was injured during clashes with Palestinian rioters along the northern Gaza border.

The military says Palestinians burned tires near the security fence surrounding the Gaza Strip, and threw improvised explosive devices at the Israeli troops on the other side of it.

“An IDF soldier was injured apparently by an explosive device that was thrown at him,” the army says.

The serviceman appears to be in light-to-moderate condition. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and a more complete examination, the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross