In first, IDF names woman colonel as chief intel officer for regional command

For the first time in Israel’s history, a woman was nominated to serve as the chief intelligence officer for an IDF regional command today, the army says.

Col. “Nun” — who for security reasons can only be identified by her rank and first Hebrew initial of her name — is named as the next chief intelligence officer for the IDF Central Command, which operates in the West Bank.

Nun was drafted into the Israel Defense Forces in 2000 and served in a host of positions within Military Intelligence before her appointment to the high-ranking and highly sensitive role.

It is not immediately clear when she will enter the new position.

— Judah Ari Gross