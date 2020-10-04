The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
In record, Russia reports 10,500 new daily cases
Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record, with the government reporting over 10,000 new confirmed cases for the first time since mid-May.
The 10,499 new cases reported bring the country’s total to over 1.2 million. Russia currently has the fourth-largest confirmed caseload in the world and has so far reported over 21,000 deaths.
Russian authorities insist there are no plans to impose a second lockdown in the country, which has lifted most of the virus-related restrictions imposed in the spring. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday another lockdown is not currently being discussed in the government.
At the same time in Moscow, which reports over 3,000 new cases in the biggest surge in months, officials have recommended the elderly self-isolate at home and have extended upcoming school holidays by a week.
On Thursday, Moscow mayor also ordered employers to have at least 30% of their staff work from home.
Footage shows cop throwing bucket at Haredi boy, arresting him
Reports continue of widespread flouting on coronavirus distancing rules in the ultra-Orthodox community, as a video of an altercation in the settlement of Beitar Illit shows a police officer hurling a bucket at a boy before arresting him.
Some spiritual leaders, concerned that adhering to the nationwide lockdown will cause many to halt their Torah studies, have ordered synagogues and yeshivas to stay open and to shun those who report the violations to authorities, according to Channel 13.
Police have cracked down on several synagogues and institutions that have remained open, and Haredi men have been protesting in various locations.
In Beitar Illit, footage shows a cop throwing the bucket at a little boy before several officers seize him and put him in a police vehicle. It isn’t immediately clear what preceded the incident, which prompts social media condemnation of police.
