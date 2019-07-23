Incoming EU chief congratulates Britain’s Johnson

PARIS, France — The incoming head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulates incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson, but warns they face “difficult” and “challenging” times ahead.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson for being nominated as prime minister,” she says at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. “I am looking forward to having a good working relationship with him.

“There are many different and difficult issues to tackle together. We have challenging times ahead of us.

“I think it is very important to build up a strong and good working relationship because we have the duty to deliver something that is good for people in Europe and in the United Kingdom,” she adds in English.

Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, is set to take office the day after the current deadline for Brexit of October 31, with Jean-Claude Juncker nominally in control of the EU executive until then.

Macron, who has criticized Johnson in the past, also congratulates the incoming British PM, who is expected to be asked to form a government by the queen on Wednesday.

“I congratulate Boris Johnson and I will call him when he is officially prime minister,” Macron says. “I want very much to work with him as quickly as possible and not just on European subjects and the continuation of negotiations linked to Brexit, but also on international issues on which we coordinate closely with Britain and Germany… like the situation in Iran,” he adds.

— AFP